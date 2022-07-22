Mainly dry tonight, another hot Friday ahead

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a few more hot days ahead with low rain chances.

For the weekend, we do have more appreciable rain chances returning, but we’re not expecting a complete washout. Better chances present themselves Sunday.

Past the weekend, we do look to receive some relief from the heat, but still staying warm.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies will be common for many going later into this evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Our only chance for rain will be a few storms developing in SW Michigan and moving east. Some of our southern communities near Flint could pick up a quick shower or t-storm. Chance will stay around 10%.

Lows tonight will stay mild in the low 60 and upper 50s north of the Bay. Winds stay breezy from the west around 5-15 mph. Gusts could still be near 20 mph.

Friday

Still will be tracking a very hot forecast to end the week. Highs still reaching for some into the low 90s. Humidity values won’t be overwhelming, but still elevated to make feels like temperatures more like the mid to even upper 90s.

Mostly sunny skies with winds will continuing to stay breezy going into late week. Mainly from the west around 5-15 mph gusting to near 20 mph at times.

Remember basic heat safety tips. Hydration will be key. Using sunscreen when appropriate. Don’t forget about your pets!

Later Friday evening and overnight, there will be another small chance for a few showers to develop. Chances around 20% at the moment. No need to cancel any Friday evening plans.

Weekend Outlook

Rain & t-storm chances will be present with another system approaching the area, but a washout for the entire weekend won’t be likely.

As of right now, we’re expecting more dry hours during the daytime Saturday. Highs still hot in the low 90s.

Saturday evening into Sunday will be the best timeframe for showers and t-storms to develop along a cold front. Early amounts go anywhere from .5-1″. The chance for a few stronger storms will also hold. Stay tuned for updates to these details.

No need to cancel any outdoor plans yet, but checking with the radar before venturing out will probably be a good idea. Do that here with our Interactive Radar!

Eventually Saturday evening into Sunday, a cold front passing through should begin to help us loose our grip on the “hotter” conditions we have had most of the past week. A return of the 80s Sunday into next week are looking better.

Check in with your 7 Day forecast for your area anytime!

