Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in July

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in July to help cover groceries.

The additional payment will help nearly 1.4 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We are working together to help Michigan families put food on the table especially as they face rising prices,” Whitmer said. “By continuing our partnership with the federal government, we are bringing taxpayer dollars back home to Michigan, supporting families so we can stay focused on growing our economy. I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have proposed sending working families $500 inflation rebate checks, suspending the states sales tax on gas, and rolling back the retirement tax on our seniors. Let’s stay focused on lowering costs and getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card as a separate payment between July 17 and July 25.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

