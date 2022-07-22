Repeat weather Friday, tracking rain and storm chances for this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday had wonderful weather with bright skies and a comfortable heat, and today’s forecast is nearly a carbon copy of that. It will be great weather if you’re heading down to Friday Night Live in Morley Plaza!

The weekend still has rain chances, those of which look better on Sunday with the cold front of the next low pressure system passing through. As of now, there is a low-end severe weather chance with this, but it will still depend on a couple of factors.

Today

As you head out the door this morning, conditions are in great shape and roadways are smooth for the final day of the workweek! The wind is calm and humidity levels are low. As mentioned above, today’s weather will be a repeat of Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs up to around 90 degrees. The wind will pick up in the afternoon, but sustained only to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph out of the west southwest. This is still slightly lighter than Thursday’s wind, which was lighter than Wednesday’s wind.

Friday's temperatures will be nearly identical to Thursday's. (WNEM)

Your Friday Night Live forecast features bright and mild conditions with temperatures starting off near 88 to 89 degrees. Those will fall to around 82 by the end of the night. Tonight’s theme is Downtown Hoedown, which starts at 5:30 PM.

Bright & mild conditions will hold for Friday Night Live! (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies turn variably cloudy overnight, and like Thursday night, a stray shower will be possible near the Flint area. All others across Mid-Michigan will stay dry. Lows will fall to around 68 degrees with a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Outlook

A few of the showers mentioned above may be around farther south on Saturday morning, but we turn back to midday sunshine. The heat and increasing humidity might be able to fire up a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the evening. This will be ahead of the incoming low and cold front for Saturday night. Highs will be up to around 92 on Saturday.

The cold front starts to impede on the area during the day Sunday, but ahead of it, rain and thunderstorms are looking more likely. The biggest update this morning is the low-end chance for severe weather out of this system. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire lower peninsula under a Marginal Risk, meaning there are signs pointing towards the possibility of one or two storms turning severe. However, most activity at the moment currently looks to stay below severe criteria. The timing of this is not ideal for severe chances, as overnight storms lack a lot of the heat and fuel required to make them strong. Like previous overnight severe weather chances this summer, it will be a question of whether the storms will actually be able to survive the trip from Wisconsin (where they’ll be stronger), over Lake Michigan, and through western Michigan. As always, stay tuned for updates regarding this!

A cold front and low passing by will bring better rain chances in the middle of the weekend. (WNEM)

Rain chances will gradually taper off through the daytime Sunday, and it will be cooler behind the cold front with highs only reaching up to around 85 to 86 degrees. The wind will pick up, though, with a speed of 10 to 15 mph gusting to 30 mph out of the southwest.

Next workweek starts off on a dry and cooler note, take a look in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.