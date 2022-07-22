WATCH: East Tawas, Tawas City police rescue resident from house fire

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM) - East Tawas and Tawas City police officers rescued a resident trapped inside a house fire.

The East Tawas police and fire departments were sent to a fully involved house fire with someone trapped inside on Wednesday, July 20 about 9:21 p.m.

East Tawas Officer Wayne Snyder with the help of Tawas City police officers Branden Kirby and Ray Bruning went into the home using a halligan bar.

Officers went into the home full of smoke looking for the victim trapped inside.

The East Tawas Police Department said the responding officers found the victim unconscious inside and behind the side door.

Officers pulled the victim to safety and started lifesaving measures.

Firefighters and police officers arrived on the scene less than 2 minutes after CPR was given to the victim. Rescue personnel started the full fire suppression and property protection operation.

The victim received extensive burns and smoke inhalation, the East Tawas Police Department said. They were flown to Hurley Medical Center for further treatment after regaining their heartbeat, police said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Officers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated on the scene.

East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett is working with the state fire investigator on the cause of the fire.

