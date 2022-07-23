Mid-Michigan residents says high gas prices affecting still affecting everyday life

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inflation and the United States economy are impacting mid-Michigan residents’ spending habits.

“I’m spending less other places, with other things to make sure I have gas for the week. It is really tight that the gas is so high,” said Saginaw resident Nina Thomas.

Gas prices are decreasing, but are still high.

Friday’s average in Michigan was just under $4.50.

“I buy second grade gas and I go to work and come home, that’s it. Can’t afford nothing else,” said Saginaw resident Helen Stevens.

Mid-Michigan residents like Stevens and Thomas said they are noticing the impact gas prices are having on their pockets. They said the pain extends beyond the pump to the grocery store.

“I mean, you’re going to the grocery, you can’t buy anything. It’s hard, but you gotta do what you gotta do,” Stevens said.

“It’s more for ground beef, it’s more for steak, and you have to figure out which one you want to eat. That’s really sad when you have to figure out how am I going to eat this week? What should I eat this week and what can I afford to eat this week?” Thomas said.

Thomas said it is changing the way her summer looks.

“I’m still not doing the normal stuff. I’m not riding where I normally go. I usually drive down to Detroit on a weekly basis to different concerts, to different shows. Now, I’m picking and choosing,” Thomas said.

She is choosing events closer to home.

Like being at downtown Saginaw’s Friday Night Live in Morley Plaza.

“You can come, you can listen to the music, and you don’t have to worry about spending money you don’t have,” Stevens said.

“And enjoy something free that’s not so costly. Because the economy is so high, this is the perfect thing this year,” Thomas said.

