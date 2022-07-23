More clouds tonight, rain and t-storm chances return this weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking more hot temperatures to start the weekend. Some relief is looking likely going into next week.

We also will be carrying rain and t-storm chances over the weekend, just not for the entire weekend. This will also come with the chance for strong to severe storms.

Tonight (Friday)

Still looking at very warm temperatures to last throughout the evening with more sunshine! Sunset around 9:08 PM. Clouds will slowly increase tonight with skies going partly cloudy.

Later Friday evening and overnight, there will be another small chance for a few showers to develop along with a rumbles of thunder Any development is looking better after midnight. Chances around 20% at the moment. No need to cancel any Friday evening plans.

Lows tonight drop back into the upper 60s. Winds SW around 5-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Rain & t-storm chances will be present with another system approaching the area, but a washout for the entire weekend won’t be likely.

Still could have a few showers for the AM hours. As of right now, we’re expecting more dry hours during the daytime Saturday. Highs still hot in the low 90s.

Saturday evening into Sunday will be the best timeframe for showers and t-storms to develop along a cold front. Early amounts go anywhere from .5-1″. The chance for a few stronger storms will also hold.

The SPC does have a Marginal Risk (1/5) for the entire view area for isolated severe storms to develop. Damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain will be the main threats within any storm development.

Sunday is looking better for rain and t-storms for the AM. Could have a few lingering PM showers, but we will begin to usher in a drier air mass by the end of the weekend.

Eventually Saturday evening into Sunday, a cold front passing through should begin to help us loose our grip on the “hotter” conditions we have had most of the past week. A return of the 80s Sunday into next week are looking better.

