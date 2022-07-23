MSP hosts recruitment session in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police’s Flint post held an open house and recruiting session for the public on Saturday, July 23.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to be able to have some face time and some interaction with them as well,” said Katelyn Hamond, an MSP trooper.

Frashaun Darrough, another trooper with MSP, was also at the event sharing his experience.

“If you’re looking for a premier law enforcement agency to be a part of, state police is absolutely that,” Darrough said.

The event brought out specialty teams to answer questions. Some of the departments were the Dive Team, Bike Team, Cyber Crime, Bomb Squad and Forensics.

“I joined the state police. It was kind of something I always wanted to do, to be a part of law enforcement. I always wanted to be a part of something that was bigger than myself. The state police provided that opportunity for me to be a part of something greater than myself and be able to serve my community,” Darrough said.

Hammond agrees that community is a big reason for joining the force.

“I have gotten to do something as a community service trooper that really interests me. I get to go out and do the community events,” Hammond said.

MSP plans to continue recruiting efforts for posts throughout Michigan.

“You’re going to see lots of open houses coming out. You’re going to see billboards going up. The main thing is if you have questions about the state police or you have questions about recruiting, you can reach out to any post. There are recruiters assigned across the State,” Hammond said.

Residents can contact MSP Posts in their area for more information on job opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.