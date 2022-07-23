Weekend rain & storm chances, tracking stronger storms Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last two days of the workweek were hot no doubt, but we did find some relief in lower humidity levels. This weekend sees the humidity increasing again with more heat too, but the focus of the forecast is the storm chance for Saturday night. Some storms could reach the strong to severe level, and more signs are pointing to the storms being able to hold some of their strength even after passing over Lake Michigan.

Today

A few showers and thunderstorms moved through the area earlier this morning. Most activity has been in our southern row of counties, though some rain did reach up to the Tri-Cities. A few pop-up showers have also just been clipping Port Austin and Port Hope. The activity this morning will not reach the severe level. In addition, that activity will be waning as we head through the rest of the morning. We make our way back to midday sunshine which will help warm the area up to the lower 90s. Although only just a touch warmer than Friday, the increase in humidity will make it feel even warmer than the last few days. There will also be a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be slightly hotter than Friday, but feel much warmer with the higher humidity. (WNEM)

Evening & Tonight

A stronger line of storms is expected to form near Wisconsin and Minnesota during the daytime, which will then begin its trek towards the Great Lakes. Usually, the overnight period is not as supportive of severe weather as storm fuel is dwindling. For tonight, although storm fuel levels will be lower than the daytime, there still may be just enough around the area to support the strength of storms moving through. The support can also be owed to a strong low-level jet (an area of strong wind a couple of thousand feet above the ground). In all, more signs are pointing towards the storms being able to hold onto a decent amount of strength even as they pass over Lake Michigan.

The strongest storms will move through during the overnight hours. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center also concurs with this threat, as they have now extended a Slight Risk for severe weather in parts of Mid-Michigan. The Slight Risk encompasses, the Tri-Cities, Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and our western row of counties. These are the locations that have a greater chance of seeing severe weather compared to the rest of Mid-Michigan. Damaging wind gusts between 60 to 70 mph will be the primary threat, though hail and heavy rain is also possible. There is an isolated tornado threat with this storm system too, but the greatest chance is farther southwest in the lower peninsula. With it being in our vicinity, it’s still something we will want to monitor today.

Severe weather chances have increased since Friday. (WNEM)

While it won’t rain every minute of the overnight period, do expect more rain than dry time. This storm system will come through in waves. That activity will also continue into Sunday morning. Tonight’s low will be around 72 degrees with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Rainfall and a few storms will still be ongoing on Sunday morning, but any activity left will be weakening. Some scattered showers will be able to last past noon, through the majority of the afternoon is following a clearing trend. A cold front associated with this entire disturbance will bring temperatures down slightly, around 87 degrees will be the high temperature. The wind will really start to pick up Sunday though, reminiscent of Wednesday with a west southwest wind sustained from 10 to 20 mph, occasionally gusting to 30 mph as well.

When all of the rainfall wraps up, some locations should be able to see a decent amount of rain! This will be a good thing with moderate drought around more of Mid-Michigan now. Many to the west will be able to exceed the 0.50″ mark, while some might touch the 1″ mark too. Farther east, rainfall should still be able to add up to around 0.25″.

Rainfall totals including Saturday night and Sunday morning. (WNEM)

Next workweek starts off cooler, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.