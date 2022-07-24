Consumers restores power to over 30,000 customers overnight after strong storms hit Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Michigan residents woke up without power Sunday morning, after strong storms hit the state overnight.

Consumers Energy reported over 81,000 homes and businesses lost power after winds that topped 60 miles per hour swept across Michigan overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, July 23.

The energy provider hopes to restore power to all those affected by 6 p.m. Monday. Consumers says nearly 200 crews are currently working to asses damage and restore power in 48 Michigan counties.

At 11:30 a.m., more than 50,000 people were without power. The majority of the outages are in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.

Consumers Energy crews are working even as more winds and rain continue to hit the state. Restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

