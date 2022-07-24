Advertisement

Consumers restores power to over 30,000 customers overnight after strong storms hit Michigan

Consumers Energy reported over 81,000 homes and businesses lost power after winds that topped...
Consumers Energy reported over 81,000 homes and businesses lost power after winds that topped 60 miles per hour swept across Michigan overnight and into the morning.(MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Michigan residents woke up without power Sunday morning, after strong storms hit the state overnight.

Consumers Energy reported over 81,000 homes and businesses lost power after winds that topped 60 miles per hour swept across Michigan overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, July 23.

The energy provider hopes to restore power to all those affected by 6 p.m. Monday. Consumers says nearly 200 crews are currently working to asses damage and restore power in 48 Michigan counties.

At 11:30 a.m., more than 50,000 people were without power. The majority of the outages are in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.

Consumers Energy crews are working even as more winds and rain continue to hit the state. Restoration times can vary depending on changing weather conditions. 

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. They can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan State Police’s Flint post held an open house and recruiting session for the public on...
MSP hosts recruitment session in Flint
Michigan State Police’s Flint post held an open house and recruiting session for the public on...
MSP hosts recruitment session in Flint
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Saturday evening, July 23
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency