Drying out tonight, more sun and less humid Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a drying trend going into next week with less humidity!

Temperatures will be closer to average going into the new week. We’re only looking at one appreciable rain chance this week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Sunday)

After a beneficial rain for many this morning, we will carry the chance for a few more showers to develop along a passing cold front this evening. A rumble of thunder will be possible, but very isolated at best.

Those not seeing any showers can expect partly cloudy skies this evening. Decreasing clouds behind the cold front will be likely from NW to SE.

Temperatures tonight will be more comfortable in the 50s near 60. Winds stay breezy from the WNW around 5-15 mph. Gusts near 25 mph will be possible. Lower dew points means less humidity. May be able to have the windows open tonight!

Next Week

Monday & Tuesday trend mostly dry with some more sunshine and less humidity!

Monday is looking partly to mostly sunny. Tuesday could have a few more clouds in the mix. Highs both days should reach back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday looks to be the next best chance for a few more showers and t-storms to develop. Could have a few more pop up showers or t-storms into Thursday, but chances for Thursday aren’t looking as good.

Past a mid-week system, high pressure looks to take over going into the upcoming weekend! This means more sunshine with high temperatures in the low 80s. Not bad for the last weekend in July!

