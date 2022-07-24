Rain & strong t-storms possible tonight into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance of the return to some rain and also strong to possible severe thunderstorms going into tonight and Sunday.

While the chance is low, we still are monitoring the chance for a isolated spin-up tornado.

Past the weekend, we do catch a break from the 90s and the humidity early next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Tonight

After a mostly sunny, hot, and humid day for many, we already observed a few severe storms north of the Bay earlier this evening. Those have since dissipated.

For the rest of the evening, expect an increase in clouds from the west. While a few more pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, most should stay dry until 10-11 PM.

Closer to 11 PM midnight is when we can expect an initial line of showers and strong thunderstorms to approach the region. Areas near Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties first. Eventually moving east past midnight into early Sunday morning.

The SPC still have a Marginal risk (1/5) NE of the Tri-Cities, and a Slight risk (2/5) for the rest of the region; from the Tri-Cities and areas SW. Areas within the Slight risk will just have a greater chance to be impacted by storms tonight.

Regardless of the outcome, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain will be the main threats. An isolated spin-up tornado will be low, but still possible. The best timing will be near midnight along the initial line of storms.

Lows tonight stay warm near 70.

Sunday

After an initial line of storms, we expected a brief break from any intense storms. Still will carry showers and general t-storm chances.

Another round of some moderate to even heavy rain will be possible going closer to daybreak Sunday morning regionwide. While the severe risk will still hold, the activity for mid morning is leaning more towards a rain and general t-storm event.

By the afternoon, a cold front will eventually past through the region. This will again bring the chance for more showers and t-storms to develop. Severe chances are expected to stay just south of the region. Something we will still be watching closely.

Highs Sunday will still be warm in the 80s. However, behind a cold front, we will begin to usher in a drier airmass going into Sunday night. This overall means less humidity!

Any showers or t-storms will begin to wrap up by the later evening and overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows Sunday night will drop back near 60.

Next Week

Monday and Tuesday trend dry with some more sunshine and less humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday into Thursday AM will bring another chance for rain and t-storms. Humidity will increase again too.

Temperatures are expected to hang in the 80s next week.

