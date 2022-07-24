Sunday morning beneficial rain, isolated afternoon storms possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the majority of severe storms stayed in southwest Michigan overnight, there was a section of storms severe-warned in Gratiot, southern Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. Past the storms, the rainfall has been great for Mid-Michigan! This rain likely won’t fix all dryness issues in Mid-Michigan, but it is definitely something we’ve long awaited.

A cold front sweeping through the lower peninsula today will pose the chance for some showers and storms to re-fire, but the location best poised for that is the Thumb and the eastern half of our southern tier. Some storms do have the potential to reach the strong or severe level with that.

Today

Widespread rainfall is still ongoing across the region this morning. There are also pockets of heavy rainfall embedded within this entire system too. There is no severe weather this morning, that threat is over for the remainder of the overnight hours. With that said, a few thunderstorms are still possible, but wind gusts will stay below severe levels (closer to 40 mph), and only small hail is possible under the heaviest storms and showers this morning.

Heading into the afternoon, the aforementioned cold front will start to make progress across the lower peninsula. As we dry out midday, this will allow conditions to “reset” in the Thumb and our southern tier, where storm fuel will manage to rejuvenate and wind speeds will pick up ahead of the front. This mixture of ingredients has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place a Slight Risk for severe weather across portions Sanilac, Lapeer, and Genesee Counties. There is a Marginal Risk extending through the rest of the Thumb, Bay City and Saginaw, and through the remaining portions of Saginaw, Gratiot, and Shiawassee Counties. In all, severe weather chances increase as you head southeast today.

Strong to severe storms are possible in the southeastern sections of Mid-Michigan Sunday. (WNEM)

With the front making inroads through the TV5 viewing area, that mixture of ingredients could lead to storms firing up. Today, storms are expected to take more of an isolated/cellular structure, unlike the line we had Saturday night. This still poses a damaging wind threat, as well as the possibility for hail 1″ in diameter. Like Saturday night, there is a low-end chance for a spin-up tornado out of any cells that fire this afternoon, but ingredients will need to find the right balance to do so. The best timing for any severe threat today is from 2 PM to 10 PM.

A cold front moving through the area brings the possibility of a few more pop-up showers and storms Sunday afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs today will be slightly cooler thanks to the cold front. Expect readings close to 85 in the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and southeast communities. Farther north, 80 to 82 degrees is looking more likely. Humidity values will remain elevated with higher dew points, but the passage of the cold front will allow dew points to crash heading into the evening and upcoming night. The cold front will also allow wind speeds to increase. Expect a west southwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday will be another warm day, but cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Past a lingering spotty shower early in the night, we fully dry out with clouds decreasing as well. Lows will take a cooler turn, landing around 59 degrees. The lower humidity will make it feel very comfortable! The wind will slow down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.

New Workweek

The new week is off to a very nice start! Skies will be mostly sunny for a majority of the day Monday. They could briefly turn partly cloudy. Highs will be around 80 degrees, with humidity staying low. A northwest wind will respond to daytime heating, speeding up to 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts in the afternoon.

Tuesday sees another day of low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Expect a high around 83 degrees with variably cloudy skies. A cold front dropping out of Canada and the northern Great Plains will bring more rain chances heading back into Wednesday.

See how temperatures fare the rest of the week in the full 7-Day Forecast!

