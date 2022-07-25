Advertisement

CMU football coach Jim McElwain missing MAC Media Day after seizure

By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University Head Football Coach Jim McElwain announced on Twitter he will be missing the Mid-Atlantic Conference Media Day after having a seizure on Sunday.

McElwain said he is doing fine, and the tests results have been good.

Here is McElwain’s full statement from Twitter:

“On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started.”

