CMU football coach Jim McElwain missing MAC Media Day after seizure

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University Head Football Coach Jim McElwain announced on Twitter he will be missing the Mid-Atlantic Conference Media Day after having a seizure on Sunday.

McElwain said he is doing fine, and the tests results have been good.

Here is McElwain’s full statement from Twitter:

“On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started.”

