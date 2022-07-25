Davison Twp. Treasurer claims gas stations taking advantage of customers

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Treasurer claims local gas stations are taking advantage of their customers by charging more for a gallon of gas than surrounding areas.

Tim Green sent a letter to the stations asking why they are charging significantly more than gas stations just down the road.

“This is wrong. This is not fair to our residents,” Green said.

Green wants answers.

“I’m not asking them to lose money. I’m just asking them to be in line with the rest of Genesee County,” Green said.

Green said gas prices in his township are higher than cities next door.

“Why are we charging so much more for gas in the Davison area consistently versus everywhere else?” Green said.

To answer his residents’ questions, he sent letters Friday to eight local gas stations. He is still waiting on responses.

“‘Why, what is the answer that I can give our residents why we are consistently so much higher than the surrounding areas are?’” Green said.

The example Green gives in his letter:

On July 18, gas stations along M-15 were charging $4.79 a gallon, and stations along Irish road were charging $4.84. In Mt. Morris, gas was $4.19, $0.60 less.

“I support the Davison Township businesses 100 percent. I’m not asking them to go somewhere else. I’m asking these businesses to have fair pricing with our residents so that they can enjoy the lower prices that all of our surrounding Genesee County areas are enjoying right now,” Green said.

Green shops around for gas too.

“I’m saying ‘shop.’ Unfortunately, competition is what can help us to get our prices in line. But at the same time, I’m asking them to support Davison Township businesses. But you got to do what you got to do. You got to save money,” Green said.

He will continue to be a squeaky wheel until he gets a response or finds a way for the township to take action.

TV5 was able to reach nearly all the gas stations Green sent letters to. While most declined to comment, one manager said they knew gas prices were higher, but could not explain why.

