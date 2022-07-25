Little Miss Flint hosts Back to School Bash for local residents

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) - Back to school is just around the corner and inflation is making those binders, books, and backpacks even more expensive. Little Miss Flint is trying to help out local residents with an event today at the Flint farmer’s market provided free school supplies to the community.

Little Miss Flint made back to school a little easier today for Flint residents, “I’m helping the kids here inside Flint who can’t afford to get a backpack.” Little Miss Flint, Mari Copeny said

Mari Copeny hosted her annual Back to School Bash with free backpacks, books, and everything school supplies, from crayons to glue.

“This year is because, you know, finances are a little tight, and we try to take advantage of making sure the kids are supplied and then the stores don’t have a lot of school supplies. So, coming in, taking advantage of the free resources is a plus for our family,” Flint resident, Rawanna Logan said.

Inflation is making back to school shopping tough for all ages right now, “I can’t afford it,” Mott Community College student Holly Schalau. “I’m poor as frick right now. Poor as dirt.”

She was in line with hundreds of other people, a line that stretched the length of the Flint farmer’s market. “There’s a lot of parents who can’t really afford to get their kids like new back to school items, or like a new backpack or new uniform clothes.” Copeny stated.

Doctor Mona Hanna-attisha made an appearance as well to get people on the Flint registry, a way to connect residents with resources.

“I think it also speaks to kind of the isolation that’s happened the last couple years. Like we haven’t been able to see people in a long time and it’s so wonderful to see people. So, folks are kind of coming back out,” MSU pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-attisha said.

Attendees were able to earn a twenty-dollar voucher to flint fresh if they signed up with the Flint registry.

“People in this community are still struggling with issues like being able to afford backpacks and back to school supplies, and needing to get connected to resources,” Dr. Mona stated.

