Low humidity & dry weather to kick off the workweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was quite warm and humid, but we picked up very beneficial rainfall Saturday night and Sunday morning. This did help to put some decent dents in rainfall deficits around the area, and our local farmers and gardeners got a good water boost for their plants and crops!

This workweek starts off on a dry and less humid note, then another chance of rain returns on Wednesday with a cold front moving in. The chance on Wednesday appears to be the best rain chance of this entire workweek.

Today

Out the door this morning temperatures are in the 50s up north, with lower 60s south. Humidity levels have already dropped off significantly since Sunday, and they’ll hold that level through the day. Dew points are in the middle and lower 50s, well into the “pleasant” range on the Muggy Meter! The northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph today will keep temperatures cooler than the weekend, but still very nice with highs in the 70s. The Tri-Cities and Flint will come in around 78, the Thumb and out west will check in around 76, and our northern counties will reach 72 to 73 degrees.

Monday takes a cooler, yet more comfortable turn, compared to the weekend. (WNEM)

The Iosco and Tuscola County Fairs are running this week, today sees nice weather at both events! Skies will be mostly sunny, briefly turning partly cloudy at times this afternoon. We’ll still stay dry throughout the day. Sunset this evening checks in at 9:06 PM.

Tonight

Skies turn more partly cloudy tonight, but we still stay dry. It will be one of the coolest nights in days with lows around 55 degrees. It will be a perfect windows open night, with a light wind out of the west northwest.

Monday night will be very comfortable! (WNEM)

Tuesday

Sky conditions make almost a repeat performance with mostly sunny skies, turning partly cloudy at times. Dry weather also holds, along with lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be a touch warmer than Monday, closer to around 80 degrees. The wind will turn southwesterly around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will see high temperatures right at normal. (WNEM)

Wednesday

A cold front diving out of Canada will allow for showers and a few thunderstorms to return to the area Wednesday. This isn’t looking like a soaking rain, especially when compared to what was picked up over the weekend, but it should still manage to bring a little more rainfall to communities around Mid-Michigan. Although humidity levels will spike on Wednesday, it’s looking like we won’t have as much heat as the weekend. As a result, severe weather is not expected at this time, but we’ll keep tabs on that over the next two days.

The entire workweek sees temperatures that are more comfortable compared to the end of last week, give them a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

