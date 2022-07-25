Advertisement

M-115 resurfacing project to begin in Clare Co.

Road construction
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - The M-115 resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in Clare County this week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $819,000 to resurface 1.2 miles of M-115 from Pioneer Parkway to Sunset Avenue in the city of Clare.

The work includes sidewalk and ADA improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project is scheduled to start Monday, July 15 and continue through Friday, Oct. 7.

The sidewalk improvements will be completed with lane closures and traffic shifts. Joint repairs and resurfacing will be completed during overnight hours, with a detour via Maple Street and 4th Street, the state said.

