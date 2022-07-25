Monday marks anniversary of Great Bay City Fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday marks the 130th anniversary of the Great Bay City Fire of 1892.

On July 25, 1892, a fire broke out at the lumber docks of the Miller & Turner Mill at the foot of 32nd Street and the Saginaw River.

The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum posted on Facebook that a “cyclone of flames” was driven by fierce winds from the southwest and grew rapidly during the afternoon. In total, 41 blocks were destroyed, including 350 buildings, leaving more than 1,300 people homeless.

One person, Jesse Miller, was killed.

The fire alarm box, Box 65, later became the name of a Bay City canteen service that supported fire department operations in the 1940s and 50s.

