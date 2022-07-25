Advertisement

Police: Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit

By James Paxson and Kendall Keys
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit Monday, according to the Detroit Police Commander.

The body of Jacob Hills was found in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning.

Hills was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Police said he had driven to Detroit on Saturday to go to a party.

His car was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.

Investigators said they found Hills’ body after his dad got an anonymous call saying his son was in a basement.

