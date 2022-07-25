Advertisement

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan
(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff's office.

The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.

Latest News

logo
To preserve jobs, UAW head says battery plants must be union
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
No summer resolution to big dispute over paying court costs
(MGN graphic)
Man who was free on bond charged with killing 3rd person
Lansing Capitol in Springtime 5-2-15. Photo credit: Tracy Maher.
Whitmer signs Michigan budget, rejects anti-abortion items