Staying comfortable for Tuesday, next round of showers possible Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a hot and humid stretch going back into the beginning of last week, today has been an excellent change of pace!

We also received a solid amount of rainfall late Saturday night into Sunday, giving us some relief, even for a moment. We’ll likely need more to keep fighting off drought-like conditions, but it was definitely a good sight.

As for the days ahead this week, plan for a very seasonable week, with a few scattered chances for rain.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have been a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon and that will continue through the early evening before these clouds diminish as we lose the heating of the day. None of these clouds will produce any wet weather tonight, allowing for a beautiful evening for outdoor plans and activities.

It's a gorgeous Monday evening in Mid-Michigan. Get out and enjoy it! (WNEM)

Temperatures in the lower to middle 70s will gradually cool off into the 50s for overnight lows. Skies will be a mix of mostly clear to partly cloudy skies into Tuesday morning, with a light west northwesterly wind.

Tuesday

We won’t see much change on Tuesday beyond a slight warm up. High pressure should bring another day of sunshine with a mostly sunny start to the day, with some patches of partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Like today, no rain is expected.

Highs Tuesday will be right around average in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Winds won’t be too strong, generally 5 to 10 miles per hour, but a switch to the southwest should bring our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

As we head into Tuesday night, clouds will be on the increase but most of the night, if not all of it, should remain dry despite our next system approaching from the west. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday

As an area of low pressure passes by to our north, it will drag a cold front through the region on Wednesday. As it passes through the area, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Skies will likely be mostly cloudy otherwise as it comes through in areas where it won’t be currently raining.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could pass through with a cold front Wednesday., (WNEM)

Severe weather is not expected as this front passes, and rainfall amounts aren’t terribly impressive. Right now, most areas should expect less than 0.25″ of rain, and some spots may avoid rain entirely.

Rainfall amounts through Wednesday are expected to generally fall around 0.25" or less. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday should be in the lower to middle 80s. There may be a chance for some sunshine during the second half of the day.

