$600K APRA grant awarded to Midland Co. nonprofits

MIDLAND, Mich., (WNEM) – The Midland Area Community Foundation is partnering with the County of Midland to grant $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local nonprofits, enabling them to continue providing vital service to Midland County residents.

“Our purpose is to cultivate the power of giving within the community, support long-term transformation, and help ensure all residents thrive,” President and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation, Sharon Mortensen, said. “Through our partnerships with the County of Midland, we can aid local nonprofits that positively impact the quality of life in Midland County.”

Application requests between $100,000 and $150,000 are currently being accepted through Oct. 15. The groups are looking for collaborative proposals between nonprofits and diverse sectors in Midland County.

Applications are being considered based on guidelines set by the State Budget Office’s American Rescue Plan Priorities.

The grant request rubric is based on the following categories:

Pandemic

Equity

Transformational

Leverage

Sustainability

Efficacy

Implementation

Direct Client Impact

Serves County

For more information about the grant request categories, you can visit the Midland Area Community Foundation’s website.

“The Midland Area Community Foundation has been engaged in grantmaking in Midland County for almost 50 years,” Midland County Administrator Bridgette Gransden said. “We are pleased to have them assist the County of Midland with their grantmaking expertise to provide relief to impactful local nonprofits.”

This grant opportunity is available to all 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Midland County. If interested in applying or learning more about this grant opportunity, you can contact the Director of Community Impact for the Midland Area Community Foundation, Alysia Christy at achristy@midlandfoundation.org.

