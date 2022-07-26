Chips for America Act needs to pass House of Representatives before going to Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNEM) - A global computer chip shortage during the pandemic crippled vehicle and tech sales for the last two years but now the United States senate passed a key bill to ease the semiconductor shortage and produce more in the United States.

The passage of the chips act will have a big impact on the Michigan auto industry and out country. “We can only be a great country when you make things,” Senator Gary Peters said.

Semiconductor chips are in everything. Whether cars or trucks to washing machines and cellphones.

Because of the pandemic, the production of these small chips was halted and shined a light on a major manufacturing issue.

“We found out during the pandemic, just how serious that is for us when one company in Taiwan I was making has been making the majority of the auto grade chips that we need in this country,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said.

But now the country is one step closer to getting the chips that are needed to move the economy forward.

In a 64 to 32 split the senate voted to advance a $52 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States.

A vote that both senator Peters and Stabenow state will not only help bring down inflation but is critical for national security.

“Our military depends on these very high-end chips to power our weapon systems, our advanced weapons systems and without them that puts us in jeopardy and actually in dangerous our national security,” Peters stated.

The Chips for America Act, short for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce semiconductors for America act, would designate 52-billion dollars in subsidies and offer investment tax credit to encourage semiconductor companies to boost manufacturing in the United States.

“We’re going to be creating good paying jobs in the united states and we’re going to be furthering our economic on land and national security. This is truly a win win.” Stabenow said.

The bill still would need to pass the house before it could go to the President for his signature.

Democrats hope to pass the legislation before the August recess.

