Delphi Auto Parts retirees hoping pension fight ends soon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Salaried retirees from the Delphi Auto Parts Plant are now demanding action from congress to have their pensions restored.

In March, bipartisan legislation was introduced to restore the retirement benefits of more than 20,000 salaried retirees.

The house of representatives is set to vote on the legislation Wednesday.

Ron Beeber has been fighting for more than a decade to get his full pension from Delphi US Operations.

“When I retired in 2009, after 40 years, they were telling me I was going to get half of my pension. And so that’s kind of like somebody hit you in the stomach with a baseball bat,” Beeber said.

After 13 years and many legal battles, he and 20,000 other salaried retirees from the company are one step closer to that becoming a possibility.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Susan Muffley Act on Wednesday.

“The Delphi Corporation which spun off from General Motors, with a guarantee that General Motors would back those pensions, and when they went bankrupt, the federal government stepped in, engineer the bankruptcy but unfortunately, while others had their pensions taken care of the salaried retirees at Delphi were left behind,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

When General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the great recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation cut retirement benefits by as much as 70 percent for more than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees. Including 5,859 retirees in Michigan putting many of them in a financial bind.

“I get emails from retirees from retirees I got one just recently and it was very short and certainly very sad as he said I’m working three jobs. My wife has cancer I’m tired and that’s all he said,” Beeber said.

The Susan Muffley act was introduced by Kildee in March 2022 after the Supreme Court refused to hear the case, would restore the terminated pensions, making the retirees whole. The bill would make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by Delphi salaried retirees and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009.

“When people play by the rules and work hard. There they enter into a promise that promise needs to be kept these Delphi retirees did everything right. They played by the rules, they worked hard, they invested their lives, in their jobs, with the expectation that at the end of it all, they’d have their pension waiting for them,” Kildee said.

If congress passes the legislation, all salaried retirees past and future will receive their full benefits.

