Family, friends of Jacob Hills express grief surrounding tragic death

GRAND BLANC., Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are continuing their investigation into the shooting of a Grand Blanc high school graduate 18-year-old Jacob Hills.

Hills’ body was found Monday morning in the basement of a vacant apartment on Detroit’s west side.

Police say Hills and a friend went to the area for a party Saturday, but when Hills’ family hadn’t heard from him Sunday, they became worried, and went down to Detroit. His father got an anonymous call that directed him toward Jacob’s body, and just like that, the unthinkable became reality for the Hill’s family.

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody,” a family friend, Kristie Lang said. “Called about us, making sure we got our gains and our protein in. “He made; he made a mistake. “That cost him his life.”

While police are piecing together the events leading to Hills’ death. Those who knew him gathered last night at a vigil.

“He is, ever since he’s been little, he’s had the presidential award, he’s had honor roll constantly. He’s been nominated for circle of kids to help, you know, special needs children,” Jacob Hills’ mother, Sadie Hills stated. “He’s not perfect. No kid’s perfect. But I never had to really yell at him, I didn’t have to really punish him, and if he did anything wrong, he punished himself more than we could have I think.”

“We got a phone call right after we met with the medical examiner from miracle of life,” Family friend, Kristie Lang stated. “It was too late. He couldn’t donate.” “Jacob was an organ donor, and they were going to take his-- because that’s who he was, a hero.”

Investigators say they have information on who Hills was with and are in the process of contacting them.

Hills’ body was found in the basement of a vacant apartment building on Warren Street in Detroit.

“A mother had to go and identify her son. They found; they brought his body up from this basement at like 3.a.m. We had to go and identify his body at 8 a.m. At the medical examiner’s and it’s the worst thing a mother could ever have to go through, to see her son in there,” Family friend, Kristie Lang said.

The 18-year-old had just graduated from Grand Blanc Community Schools.

The district put out a statement saying in part, “We shared in Jacob’s pride in his commitment to serve.”

According to his mother, Hills was planning on joining the National Guard next month.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.