London Strong race aims to place AEDs in local businesses

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Runners will hit the pavement this Thursday to benefit the London Strong Foundation.

Registration is still open for the fifth annual London Strong Set Your Dreams 5K on July 28. It’s a run and walk to raise funds to bring awareness to the importance of life-saving equipment and skills. To date, the foundation has placed more than 20 AEDs in local businesses and schools. The important piece of equipment can cost upwards of $1,000 each.

This year’s race will be held Thursday at Grand Blanc’s Bicentennial Park on Grand Blanc Road. Festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and include several vendors and heart screenings for children.

The London Strong Foundation was founded after 10-year-old London Eisenbeis died at a water park in 2018 from a rare heart condition that put her heart into an abnormal rhythm before suffering cardiac arrest. She was diagnosed with an undetected heart condition.

