Mott Foundation awards $850K to Flint for public safety programs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is getting a boost to help fund its public safety programs.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has granted $850,000 to the city of Flint to support the Flint Police Department’s public safety programs. The programs include a citywide gun bounty, a cold case resolution unit, and development of a witness protection program.

The grant funding also allows the police department’s intelligence center to operate 24/7 and helps with overtime pay for officers.

“I am thankful for the Mott Foundation’s support in addressing our urgent need to curb violent crime in our city,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This grant provides crucial tools for increasing the capacity of our personnel and enhancing our public safety infrastructure.”

Mayor Sheldon Neeley requested the grant after the city’s violent Memorial Day weekend, which saw four shootings over a 24-hour period.

“The Mott Foundation cares deeply about the safety of all Flint residents in all Flint neighborhoods, and residents have repeatedly told us that public safety continues to be a top priority for them,” said Ridgway White, Mott Foundation president and CEO. “City officials requested funds to help the police department in its efforts to serve and protect the entire Flint community, and we’re pleased to provide support to help bolster their work.”

Neeley declared a state of emergency in Flint on July 23, 2021 due to a rise in gun violence. Following the declaration, five police mini-stations were reopened, 22 officers were hired, and 15 grants were awarded to local groups supporting community crime prevention.

Police Chief Terence Green said homicide rates are down 20 percent in 2022, but Neeley said there is still more work to be done.

“We’ve seen violent crime trending down as a result of public safety programs implemented over the past year, and I’m confident that the proposed new programs will keep those crime rates trending down even further,” Neeley said.



Thank you!Great, thanks!Perfect, thank you!

Are the suggestions above helpful?

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.