Police investigating homicide at Burton mobile home park

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Burton police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to the 4100 block of Cherrybrook in Creek Wood Mobile Home Park at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman dead inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument and the suspect shot the victim, police said.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Scheryle Turkessha-Marie Fields, of Burton.

The suspect is in custody and is being held at the Genesee County Jail awaiting homicide charges, police said.

