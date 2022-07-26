Police looking for information after car was set on fire

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Carrollton Township police are asking for the public’s help in gathering information after a car was set on fire Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspected arson happened on Bauer Drive near Stinson about 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The department urges anyone who saw somebody go through their property or vehicles to contact police.

The department says any surveillance footage of the surrounding area and any information that could lead to a suspect is greatly appreciated.

If you have any questions or information, the department says to contact Officer LaDouce at 989-754-9244.

