Quiet tonight, a chance for storms returns on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful start to the week on Monday and we continued that today with another winner around Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures managed to climb a little bit higher and we kept the sun around, too. Be sure to take advantage of the pleasant weather while we have it, as it looks like the heat could return next week. And although it’s so nice, we could still use some additional rainfall. Our next chance isn’t too far away, but just know that it won’t be nearly as much as this last weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Wet weather is not a concern this evening, and we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine just like we did on Monday evening, although a bit more sun compared to Monday evening. Temperatures that are around the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon should gradually fall into the 60s after sunset.

Expect another beautiful evening around Mid-Michigan! (WNEM)

With partly cloudy skies expected most of the overnight, lows should have a chance to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be light out of the south southwest.

Our cold front will be approaching from the west, but we should avoid showers until after daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday

Although a shower won’t be impossible during the morning, we expect the highest coverage of any showers and thunderstorms to be during the late morning into the afternoon and early evening. Even then, the coverage of showers and storms will be scattered, so there will be some areas that miss out on rain tomorrow. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy outside of any showers.

Showers and storms will be scattered Wednesday, so some areas may miss out on rain all together. (WNEM)

Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a strong storm or two that produces some small hail could be possible if everything comes together just right. The best chance for this would be in our northeasterly areas north of the Saginaw Bay.

Rainfall amounts will be fairly underwhelming, with less than 0.25″ expected in most areas, with many not even picking up 0.10″. Anyone above 0.25″ would be the exception, not the rule.

Rainfall amounts will generally fall around 0.25" or less, though they could go higher where any downpours persist. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s, with our warmest locations to the east and southeast with a later cold frontal passage in the day.

Highs should be a bit warmer to the southeast on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Dry weather should take over briefly later Wednesday evening and early overnight, but we could see showers and a few storms return into Thursday morning with another quick hitting disturbance.

