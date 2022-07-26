Repeat weather Tuesday, shower chances return Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday was quite a change of pace weather-wise! We had low humidity and temperatures took a cooler turn compared to recent days. If you were a fan, we essentially do that all over again today! Showers chances for this week are still looking best on Wednesday with a cold front moving through. The rainfall will still be a welcome sight as we’re still running deficits around the area (the weekend rain did help, though!), but some communities may miss out entirely on the showers.

Today

Out the door conditions are running comfortably with temperatures in the middle 50s and a calm wind. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, but no rain is falling. An small band of rain to the west won’t bring any rainfall to our area, it will be evaporating as it moves east. We’ll just see some of the remnant cloud cover from it. Skies head back towards partly to mostly sunny coverage, and it will be another nice day! Humidity stays low and highs reach up to around 80 degrees, give-or-take a few degrees depending on location. The wind will check in at 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.

Tuesday sees temperatures only a touch warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

We clear briefly in the evening, but cloud coverage then increases again. This is as more moisture begins to move in ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. An isolated shower is possible overnight, though the relatively better rain chances don’t come in until Wednesday. Lows tonight fall to around 61 degrees, and the wind turns light out of the south southwest.

Tuesday night will be slightly warmer than Monday night. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The cold front moving through brings scattered showers to the area. A rumble of thunder is possible, though plain rain generally expected. Although there will be showers around the area, some communities may not see any measurable rain at all. Those who do see rain should only expect up to around 0.25″ at the most, with those accumulations being more spotty.

Wednesday sees scattered shower activity with a cold front passing through. Some towns may miss the rain entirely, though. (WNEM)

Highs will elevate slightly ahead of the cold front, readings should max out around 83 degrees. The wind also speeds up out of the southwest, speeds sustain from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures stay comfortable the rest of the workweek, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

