Students learn to ‘pay it forward’ at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A youth hub in Flint is empowering students not only to learn, but to pay it forward, exploring untapped talent in a city known for innovation.

One of those students, 13-year-old Mekhi Shumpert is coming into his own.

First learning, now he’s leading as a teacher of tapology at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village. It is one of over a dozen year-round youth programs housed in the 62,000 square foot building.

“Tapology mostly focuses on the kids that are in Flint and try to get their talents out into the world and show what they can actually be with their potential,” Shumpert said.

The non-profit’s community relation’s director, Linnell McKenney said the building was originally Dewey Elementary School and later the Sylvester Broome Community Center in the mid-nineties and early 2000s. It closed in 2012.

“Of course, the building had been abandoned, you know, not much going on,” McKenney said.

The process of restoring it would actually begin to take shape during a devastating time in the city’s history.

“Originally it was purchased by Dr. Shah from Insight Medical Center to distribute water during the water crisis. After that, the board decided that it would be a youth hub and that’s when Miss Maryum Rasool became executive director,” McKenney said.

Her dream of making this a dynamic center for youth academics, arts and athletics didn’t happen overnight, and wasn’t always easy.

“So, we knew that it was necessary for us during those times so even though we didn’t get the funding right away, we continued on with volunteers, donations, we cleaned up the building ourselves a lot,” McKenney said.

“I was one of 300 kids when S-B-E-V opened up in 2018,” said 17-year-old Jeidyn Nelson.

Now a few short years later, Nelson is passing on what he’s learned.

“I would say that S-B-E-V has actually made me a better person because Coach McKenney has molded me into what I envision myself as now,” Nelson said.

McKenney, a former professional basketball player of hall of fame status, along with the team at the non-profit and its community partners, look to continue to provide students with opportunities in academics, the arts, martial arts, sports, journalism, music production, and much more; all at no cost to their families.

“There’s a constant growth because there’s a constant need, and we’re here to fulfill that need to give our children an opportunity to dream,” McKenney said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.