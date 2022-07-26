Advertisement

Two Huron Co. beaches closed due to bacteria

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Huron County beaches are closed due to bacteria in the water.

Wagener County Park and Veterans Park are closed because of E. coli levels.

The Huron County Health Department collected three samples in three to six feet of water at the beaches on Monday. The samples cannot exceed 300 Escherichia coli (E. coli) colonies per 100 ml of water or else they are not safe for body contact, the health department said.

Wagener County Park and Veterans Park’s samples exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli.

