Group delivers signatures to put $15 minimum wage on 2024 ballot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - If the petition from the group One Fair Wage Michigan is certified, voters may decide to increase the minimum pay in 2024.

If passed, it could impact an already struggling service industry.

“Sometimes you’re kinda balled up and you’re just wondering where you’re going to take the next hit from,” said Blackstone’s Smokehouse owner Jerrid Heidel.

The service industry could see a future where the minimum wage rises more than 50 percent.

“If you start to pile it on to tip wage credit and everything else, I just think it’s doomsday for a lot of small businesses,” Heidel said.

Backers of Raise the Wage Michigan reportedly submitted hundreds of thousands of signatures for a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage from $9.87 now, to $15 an hour by 2027.

It also would eliminate sub-minimum wage of $3.75 for tipped workers.

“We have such tight margins already, and then we rely on that tip wage credit in order to function. When you’re talking about an increase like they’re talking about, I can see it really taking a lot of operations out, especially the small independents like ourselves,” Heidel said.

He said the wage increase sought in the ballot initiative is unsustainable for businesses and customers.

“Imagine you’re walking in these restaurants now, even pre-COVID, you were paying 25 percent less for a menu item and we hadn’t had any of those increases yet. You start to pile that on top of it, imagine what your burger is going to cost two years from now,” Heidel said.

Heidel has already had to decrease his workforce from 30 people down to 13. Increasing the minimum wage may force him to cut even more.

“It’s already hard to make it. As this supply and demand becomes more challenging, including payroll costs on top of all the other costs, I just don’t see a lot of people getting through this in the next couple of years,” Heidel said.

If enough signatures are valid, the initiative would appear on the November 2024 ballot.

Backers missed the window for this November.

The ballot initiative needs around 340,000 valid signatures.

After the Bureau of Elections determines how many valid signatures it has, the proposal goes to the state Board of Canvassers which decides if it is eligible for the ballot.

Legislature can then put it on the ballot, adopt it into law, or send it to the ballot alongside its own proposal.

