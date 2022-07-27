Michiganders wrongfully accused of defrauding UIA can now sue state

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new decision from the Michigan Supreme Court allows people to sue the state if they were falsely told they had defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

It stems from issues with the UIA’s automated system for benefits.

“It’s going to impact a tremendous number of people,” said Cristine Wasserman from the Law Office of Cristine Wasserman.

Residents wrongly accused of fraud when receiving unemployment money can now sue the state of Michigan.

“After a period of time, I think it took until approximately 2015, for everybody to realize that the agency was making a tremendous number of errors,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman is an attorney who has dealt with unemployment issues for years. She said Michigan’s automated system for unemployment benefits, MiDAS, is still broken.

“I think part of the problem is they’re still utilizing that system. The MiDAS system is still the main process by which unemployment administers its benefits,” Wasserman said.

The new rule comes from Tuesday’s Michigan Supreme Court decision. The case at hand was from years ago -- the decision applies to pandemic unemployment benefits too.

“And a study came out from one of the state of Michigan entities that showed that like ninety three percent of the determinations that were being made by this MIDAS program were actually wrong,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman said the state has spent millions upgrading MiDAS, but it still makes mistakes. She said it is very difficult to defraud the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The cost of being accused of wrongdoing was very high.

“Not only are you required to repay the benefits that you collected, but the penalty back then was quadruple what you collected,” Wasserman said.

Residents who been accused of fraud or told they were over-paid, call an attorney.

“And if people don’t appeal it, or they don’t protest it, the state’s going to get away with doing this again,” Wasserman said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.