Most stay dry this evening & Thursday, but spotty showers remain possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front passing through today has managed to bring some spotty showers to the area, but the coverage of those showers today hasn’t been nearly widespread enough for those hoping for rain.

While our chance isn’t completely over this evening, chances will remain low the rest of tonight. And although we’re getting another chance early Thursday, that chance isn’t overly exciting either. As far as our latest Drought Monitor update is concerned, we should see that released around 9 AM Thursday. Hopefully our weekend rain helped!

This Evening & Overnight

With the scattered nature of any showers and thunderstorms tonight, there doesn’t appear to be a need to cancel any plans. Stay aware of the skies with the chance for some downpours, but the odds are better that you avoid rain tonight than see it. Severe weather is not expected.

Your Thursday evening planner. (WNEM)

Once the front clears the area, expect skies to clear out briefly, before a secondary disturbance starts moving in closer to Thursday morning. That will bring increasing clouds into daybreak, with mostly cloudy skies possible to start tomorrow. A few showers are possible around daybreak and after as well, but should be spotty like Wednesday.

Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to middle 60s tonight, with a west southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday

There won't be a ton of rain, but a few showers are possible early Thursday. (WNEM)

Any scattered showers, with isolated rumbles of thunder, should move out fairly quickly on Thursday, with the last of the showers clear of the area by lunchtime or shortly thereafter. Skies should clear quickly as well, with partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day.

High temperatures are headed back to the 70s and low 80s on Thursday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with a mix of 70s and low 80s. Westerly winds will be quite breezy behind the front, sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Thursday evening, with overnight lows cooling down a bit, falling into the 50s under mostly clear skies.

