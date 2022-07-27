Neeley signs contract with Flint’s 2 biggest unions

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley signed a contract with the city’s two biggest unions for the first time in over ten years.

The American Federation of State Local 1600 and County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) both are supported by Mayor Neeley.

“I’m proud to be able to support hardworking women and men, prioritizing their needs so they can focus on the needs of our community,” Neeley said.

The President of AFSCME Local 1600 Sam Muma supports this contract as well.

“It’s the first time in a decade that both parties have a fair and honorable contract,” Muma said. “We were devastated prior to Sheldon Neeley being the mayor. The Emergency Manager shattered us, and the workers lost a lot. The mayor was telling me for two years that he had plans in the works to fix our pension system and he delivered on that as well, so those are two big items. These are very good steps for the City of Flint and the workers. It was a very fair contract—that’s what makes it historic.”

Former governor Rick Snyder declared a financial crisis and chose an emergency manager for Flint in November 2011. The emergency manager ordered an imposed contract with both unions.

The “home rule” was restored in 2015, but the imposed contract remained till June 30, 2016.

“We’re excited that we have a contract and that we’re moving forward,” said President of AFSCME Local 1799 Don Lewis. “We haven’t had a contract with previous administrations.”

