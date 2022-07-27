Police investigating homicide in Davison Twp.

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple departments are investigating a homicide at a Davison Township residence.

There is currently an active scene at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road. Michigan State Police and Davison Township police are at the scene.

Law enforcement believes it is a suspicious death and a man is in custody.

