Saginaw district schools await decision on 1.55 Special Education Millage on ballot for Saginaw Co. voters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Saginaw Intermediate School District and Public Schools across Saginaw county are waiting to see if voters will approve a 1.55 Special Education Millage that will be on the Aug. 2. ballot.

A millage if approved by voters, will cost the average Saginaw County homeowner $0.21 a day.

“By law, special education services are mandated for students, so a local school district has to provide services for students whether or not they at times have the funds to provide them.” Director of Special Education, Erin Senkowski stated.

The state of Michigan has not fully funded mandated special education programs.

Which has forced Saginaw ISD to make up a more than $8 million shortage by invoicing local school districts and public school academies for the services.

“What the millage does is it ensures that the local district will not have to have such a burden on their general fund to provide those services” Senkowski said.

With this money freed up in districts’ and schools’ general funds they will be able to use the funds to provide better services for the more than 26,000 students in the county like hiring more staff, upgrading facilities, and offering mental health care.

“Students, you know, we’re the future of the world and you can’t have you know, a future with people who are mentally broken and people who you know, don’t know how to truly express themselves. And I feel like if we were able to focus more on the mental health aspect and make kids more comfortable because for some kids school is a safe place.” Saginaw High School Student, Lionel Baldwin stated.

Michigan law requires school districts to provide special education services to individuals with disabilities from birth through the age of 26 or until graduation from high school.

If approved by voters, all revenue from the millage will be shared by Saginaw County’s 12 local school districts and six public school academies.

