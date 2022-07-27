Saginaw police investigating homicide after body found

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Police were sent to the 1900 block of N. Bond at 7:12 a.m. on July 27 to check the wellbeing of a man reportedly on the ground and not moving.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a deceased man lying in the driveway of 1921 N. Bond, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police are withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin can be notified.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

