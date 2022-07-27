Scattered rain and slightly higher humidity Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - So far this workweek conditions have been dry and comfortable with lower humidity. We will have some rain move through the area today, and along with that our humidity levels will briefly increase today. The rest of the workweek sees humidity dropping back down, so drier-feeling conditions return starting Thursday.

Rainfall today will be more scattered, and there will be a few rumbles of thunder too. No severe weather is expected, most just plain rain and showers. Rain chances remain the rest of the workweek too, though gradually lowering.

Today

Out the door this morning, showers haven’t started so roadways are still dry, but cloud coverage is increasing. Temperatures are just a touch warmer than Tuesday morning, many are running only a handful of degrees below 60. A cold front moves through today which brings our rain chances, and out ahead of the front is where we’ll see heat building along with dew points. As a result, those ahead of the front will see temperatures reach into the lower to middle 80s, while western counties (which see an earlier frontal passage) will only reach into the upper 70s. Dew points climb to the lower to middle 60s, more humid than the last few days, but the spike only lasts for today. The wind also speeds up to 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph today, with primarily a southwest direction.

Wednesday will see lower 80s ahead of a cold front, with upper 70s behind the cold front. (WNEM)

Showers and thunderstorms that move through today will be more scattered/spotty. We don’t have the ingredients for severe weather today, but any thunderstorms will be able to bring some pockets of brief moderate rainfall. Additionally, while some showers are possible in the morning, the best coverage of showers will be in the afternoon. Skies dry out heading into the evening.

The best coverage of showers will be in the early to mid-afternoon. (WNEM)

Rainfall should add up to around 0.1″ to 0.25″, but that will also be for those who see the rainfall. There may be a few communities who completely miss out on any rain today due to its spotty nature.

Some communities may miss the rain entirely, while those who do see it will check in around 0.1" to 0.25". (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear conditions will hold in the short-term overnight, but cloud coverage increases once again heading towards Thursday morning. Lows will fall to around 62 degrees, and dew points will already be on their way back down behind the cold front. The wind also slows down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.

Thursday

One occurrence we’re watching for Thursday is the potential for slightly more widespread rainfall in the morning hours. This is a recent development and something we’ll watch, but if it holds, we’ll be able to see slightly more rainfall. This would also allow for a mostly dry afternoon as skies clear out behind the morning rain. In regard to rainfall totals, any widespread rain Thursday morning would be able to bring around 0.25″ of rain. That would add to the tally from Wednesday, and at least help to hold us over through the next few days.

A more recent development is the possibility of slightly more widespread rain Thursday morning. If it holds, around 0.25" of rain is possible. (WNEM)

Highs Thursday will also be nearly the same as Wednesday, right around 82, though the lower humidity will allow it to feel a little more comfortable. It will also become more breezy Thursday, the wind will sustain from the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend is still holding on to nice conditions, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

