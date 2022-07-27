Sheriff: Deputy exposed to fentanyl, saved by Narcan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A deputy from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said he could have died after being exposed to fentanyl in the Genesee County Jail.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Deputy Forest Bradley had just treated an inmate who had overdosed on fentanyl in a holding cell. The drug was brought into the jail through the rectal cavity of another inmate, Swanson said.

Forest and the medical team responded to help. After the inmate was transported to receive medical care, Bradley can be seen on video getting overdosed.

Bradley said he started to black out and was unable to call for help.

“I just remember I need to find someone; I can’t go down here because if I do, I won’t be found for a while,” Bradley said. “I just remember my body going numb and my lungs felt like they cramped up.”

On video, Bradley can be seen stumbling back into the jail looking for help.

Swanson said this was the first time Forest was exposed to opiates.

Due to his training as a paramedic, Bradley knew what was happening.

“I just remember when I went down, I remember someone saying, ‘hey you got to talk us through this, we don’t know what we’re doing,’” Bradley said. “I remember telling them, ‘listen, I’ve got it on me. Just wash me off, get me some oxygen.’”

A deputy from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said he could have died after being exposed to fentanyl in the Genesee County Jail.

Swanson said deputies carry single-dose nasal Narcan. Bradley said it was used on him four to five times.

Bradley was taken to a hospital and he spent two days there for treatment.

“Fentanyl, which is a synthetic opiate, is that much more powerful and concentrated and dangerous than the regular organic heroin that you get from harvesting the poppy plant,” Swanson said. “Fentanyl is what is killing people around the country.”

Swanson said the inmate who brought in the drug is 34-year-old Adam Lee Hill.

Investigators say Hill brought drugs into the jail by smuggling it in through his anal cavity before defecating it out and using some himself. (Genesee County Sheriff)

Investigators said Hill brought the drugs into the jail by smuggling it in through his anal cavity before defecating it out and using some himself.

When Hill was transferred to another cell, he dropped the bag, which is how the other inmate picked it up, Swanson said.

Hill is now facing additional charges.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.