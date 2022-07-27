Sheriff: Man arrested for child sex crimes, kidnapping

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 34-year-old man is being held without bond in the Genesee County Jail for a 17-count felony warrant after investigators say he assaulted several vulnerable children and young adults.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Tyson “Stokes King” Tiggs was convicted in 2005 of child sex crimes and went to jail. When was released on parole, his first victim was a 19-year-old man with special needs, Swanson said.

The victim was brought to a halfway house where Tiggs was staying, Swanson said.

“Using grooming techniques of which we talk about, using leverage and threats, he convinced this 19-year-old to keep coming back and that grooming tactic convinced this individual to even shave his entire body to look younger,” Swanson said.

The young man was a former foster kid and had the mental capacity of a 9-year-old, Swanson said.

The second victim was a 19-year-old woman with special needs woman, who had severe autism, Swanson said.

“He provided her some form of date-rape drug when he encountered her,” said Lt. Kettimer, the lead investigator of the case. “We don’t know what that is. And then he drug her into the bathroom and he violently raped her.”

Investigators say the victim was most likely assaulted more than 50 times.

Swanson said there were witnesses to the second victim’s assault, and that they heard her scream.

“There were young children there that were able to witness and give a statement of what they heard as this assault was taking place,” Kettimer said. “I can’t imagine if it were allowed to continue what would have happened to them as well.”

Swanson said the second victim is currently receiving aid from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also say Tiggs assaulted two other victims, both 11-year-old boys. Swanson said he was renting a hotel room off of Dort Highway which he used as a place to groom other victims.

“In this case, he did it through clothing and marijuana,” Swanson said.

A 14-year-old boy learned what Tiggs was doing and confronted him, Swanson said, adding Tiggs physically assaulted the boy.

Swanson said he believes there are other victims since the first victim was assaulted in 2019. Tiggs was arrested after GHOST was given the information two weeks ago.

