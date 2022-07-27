Standish, Bangor Twp to receive $1.89M total in American Rescue Plan funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Standish and Bangor Township are receiving a total of $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The funding is part of $321 million announced by Gov.Gretchen Whitmer for more than 1,650 Michigan communities to continue to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused ripple effects in the economy.

Standish received more than $186,000. Treasurer Sue Kohn said they’ll put the funding to good use for various projects.

“We are engaged in a new water and sewer project in the White’s Beach area in Standish Township, Arenac County,” Kohn said. “We will have some extra costs for a water tower and a lagoon, so those extra funds will take some burden off of the citizens in that area.”

Bangor Township will receive $1.03 million of ARPA funding. The township supervisor said they plan to use the money to upgrade the township’s water infrastructure.

“Bangor Charter Township has approved to spend $1.03 million of its ARPA funds to replace drinking water lines, including replacing cast-iron lines and the current four-inch lines with eight-inch lines,” said Glenn Rowley, Bangor Charter Township supervisor. “This will ensure safe drinking water for our residents, and the replacement of undersized piping will guarantee proper pressure in the lines to the hydrants for fire suppression. The township board has also approved the purchase of two moist heat decontamination units, totaling $15,900, for our fire department.”

Local governments have until 2024 to delegate funds.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for providing rules on how local units of government can spend the ARPA dollars.

