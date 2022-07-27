Undersheriff: Deputy injured in crash recovering at hospital

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A deputy from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office is recovering at a local hospital after being injured in a crash while on duty, the sheriff’s office said.

Clare County Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical call at the Clare County Fairgrounds about 8:15 a.m. on July 25 when she was involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Shuff suffered serious head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.