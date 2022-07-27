Undersheriff: Deputy injured in crash recovering at hospital
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A deputy from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office is recovering at a local hospital after being injured in a crash while on duty, the sheriff’s office said.
Clare County Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical call at the Clare County Fairgrounds about 8:15 a.m. on July 25 when she was involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Shuff suffered serious head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
