Undersheriff: Deputy injured in crash recovering at hospital

Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA...
Ambulance and police lights background / Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A deputy from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office is recovering at a local hospital after being injured in a crash while on duty, the sheriff’s office said.

Clare County Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical call at the Clare County Fairgrounds about 8:15 a.m. on July 25 when she was involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Shuff suffered serious head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

