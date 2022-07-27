Advertisement

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson hosts press conference

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson speaks during a press conference.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson speaks during a press conference.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson holds a press conference on Wednesday, July 27.

Swanson is expected to discuss two separate issues:

1. Critical Incident –Fentanyl exposure leads to Narcan save of two Corrections Deputy and one Inmate – Update on criminal charges and investigation.

2. CSC & Kidnapping Investigation – Suspect in custody – Reason to believe there may be more victims. Public assistance requested.

