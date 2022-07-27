Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson hosts press conference

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson holds a press conference on Wednesday, July 27.

Swanson is expected to discuss two separate issues:

1. Critical Incident –Fentanyl exposure leads to Narcan save of two Corrections Deputy and one Inmate – Update on criminal charges and investigation.

2. CSC & Kidnapping Investigation – Suspect in custody – Reason to believe there may be more victims. Public assistance requested.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.