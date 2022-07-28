AM shower chance, drier & breezy PM Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a few low rain chances along with a nice weekend ahead!

Winds will be stronger later this afternoon. Temperatures look to get another boost going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We’re tracking another weak cold front moving through the region this morning. This will give us some more shower chances for the morning hours. Not every town will see the rain, but chances will hold for the morning nonetheless. If you don’t experience any rain, partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected.

Some areas of patchy fog and/or haze will hold through mid-morning. Give yourself some extra time driving if you happen to approach an area of lower visibility.

Temperatures by this afternoon will be reaching back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds increase going into the PM hours. Mainly from the west around 10-20 mph. Gusts could by near 30 mph peaking this afternoon.

Decreasing clouds can be expected by later this afternoon leading to some more sunshine!

Clear to partly cloudy skies can be expected going later into this evening and overnight. Lower humidity values will be likely tonight. Lows drop back into the 50s.

Friday

Starting the day with some sunshine for the morning hours. A few more clouds likely by the PM hours.

An area of Low pressure to our north will still have an influence on our weather pattern. Daytime heating along with some more moisture could pose for a few pop up showers. Chances will stay isolated at best. Many should expect plenty of dry hours.

Highs Friday behind a cold front from Thursday will be slightly cooler in the 70s near 80.

Past the late afternoon, any pop-up shower chances will decrease going into the evening and overnight hours. Still should be in good shape for any outdoor evening plans.

Lows Friday night drop back into the 50s.

Weekend Outlook

Our last weekend in July is looking like a winner for summer lovers!

High pressure will be in control leading to more sunshine and a return of some more heat.

Mostly sunny skies are looking good for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs to start in the low 80s Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s approaching 90.

