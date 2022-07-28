Arrest made in open murder of 2-year-old, police say

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPENA, Mich., (WNEM) – 22-year-old Adrienne Renee Pavelka has been arrested by detectives from Michigan State Police (MSP) for open murder in the death of her 2-year-old, Police state.

Detectives have developed information that Pavelka had knowledge of or was involved with the death of the child. Detectives also developed information that Pavelka was a flight risk.

Pavelka was arrested in Lenawee county and transported and housed in the Losco County Jail.

Pavelka was arraigned in the District Court Wednesday where bond was denied.

