Detroit police give update on Grand Blanc teen death

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are releasing more details about who Jacob Hills, the Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit on Monday, may have been with the day he was killed.

“After he was at the city, he encountered someone that decided to take his life,” said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis.

That is how Detroit investigators characterize the moments leading up to the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Jacob Hills.

The body of the recent Grand Blanc High School graduate was found early Monday in the basement of a vacant apartment on Detroit’s west side.

His mother was more blunt about that someone he may have encountered.

“They’re not kids, they’re monsters,” said his mother, Sadie Hills.

During a briefing Monday, Detroit Police said they were looking to speak with some of Hills’ associates.

“We have since made contact with that individual and we’re in the process of interviewing them right now in the presence of their attorney. There was another individual that we made contact with that we know was an associate and was with Mr. Hills prior to the events, so that investigation is moving forward,” McGinnis said.

Sadie Hills told TV5 on Monday that her son had bought a gun on Friday ahead a planned stint in the National Guard. She said he had the gun and his graduation money when he went to Detroit.

That is where parent and police diverge on a potential motive.

“He was lured down there because of his gun and his graduation money,” Sadie Hills said.

“Our investigation does not support that information. The information that we’re working with indicates that he willingly came to the city,” McGinnis said.

Whether the gun was a motive, not revealed by Detroit police, just that it was purchased in Oakland County.

“Mr. Hills was 18 years old. Man, I have a child that’s a little bit older than 18 and I can’t imagine them possessing such a high-powered firearm. The choices that were made, I can’t speak to that. It’s all part of the investigation,” McGinnis said.

The department said there are no suspects for the agency to release at this time.

