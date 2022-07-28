Genesee Co. Health Department investigating potential case of Legionellosis

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Health Department announced on Wednesday they and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are investigating a potential case of Legionellosis.

The resident in question was in the hospital during their incubation period and was at home during that period.

Hurley Medical Center is conducting testing in the hospital as well as working with the patient’s family to complete testing at home.

The health department is suggesting if anyone has been a patient or visited the hospital since July 12 to monitor for any symptoms.

Symptoms include:

-Fever

-Cough

-Muscle aches

-Shortness of breath

-Headache

-Chest discomfort,

-Confusion

-Nausea

-Diarrhea

-Abdominal pain.

About 8,000 to 18,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are hospitalized every year in the United States, according to the health department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.